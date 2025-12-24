Woman sub-inspector booked for grabbing flat in Karachi

KARACHI: Model Colony police have registered a case against woman sub-inspector Urooj, her husband, Danish, and her brother Huzaifa for allegedly attempting to take over a flat in Karachi illegally.

According to the FIR, the accused Sub-Inspector Urooj’s family was residing in the flat as tenants for the past year.

Despite receiving repeated eviction notices from the management, they allegedly refused to vacate the flat.

The case was registered at the Model Colony police station on the complaint of Ansar Ahmed, the administrative manager of the residential building. The FIR includes charges related to issuing death threats, assault, and unlawful occupation of the flat.

The complainant stated that on December 4, while he was present in the parking area with a security guard, the accused entered the premises along with armed police personnel. They allegedly assaulted him and the guard, issuing life threats, and forcibly took possession of the flat.

Ansar Ahmed has appealed for legal action against the accused. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, a local court granted a stay order against an alleged attempt to grab a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13D area.

The residents filed a lawsuit through their counsel, prompting the court to intervene.

According to reports, a group of individuals arrived at the house accompanied by court staff, lawyers, and police officials. They reportedly presented court documents and demanded that the occupants vacate the property, even beginning to shift the family’s belongings outside.

The residents, however, asserted that they were the lawful owners and had been living in the house for the past 40 years. Local neighbours gathered in large numbers to resist the attempted eviction. During the confrontation, the suspects opened fire, spreading fear and panic throughout the neighbourhood. The firing took place in the presence of the police.