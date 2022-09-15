Woman survives horrific rickshaw-car crash by inches, video goes viral

A horrific video of a woman’s miraculous escaping a horrific car-rickshaw crash is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the female crossing a road where a rickshaw was parked with driver incident. A white car rammed into the three-wheeler, causing it to turn upside down.

The car crashed just ahead. The woman was unhurt.

Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/JEck2aXIuK — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) September 1, 2022

The clip was shared on Twitter by V.C. Sajjanar. In the tweet, he asked how long people depend on luck.

He called on people to be responsible while walking and driving vehicles on the road.

A similar incident occurred a few days ago.

Horrific: Woman narrowly escapes accident

A heart-skipping video of a pedestrian avoiding a horrific collision between two vehicles. The clip showed three females trying to cross a road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

Two of the woman were waiting for the cars to pass so they could cross the road. However, the third woman started crossing the street without looking to her right or left.

A black sedan crashed into the white one which missed her by inches just when the woman was about to get to the median strip.

The female went back toward the two women.

