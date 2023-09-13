Woman swallows Apple AirPod thinking it is vitamin pill

In a bizarre incident, a 52-year-old woman accidentally swallowed one of her AirPods after mistaking it for a vitamin pill.

Talking to social media, Tanna Barker – a resident of Utah state of US – explained how the incident happened.

According to the woman, she was having a conversation with a friend when she popped her husband’s AirPod and swallowed it down with a drink.

The video of the incident has gone viral with over 2.4 million views on TikTok.

Barker said in the video, “I’m gonna be very vulnerable right now. I had a situation that happened this morning that I’m still dealing with. I was on my walk and I ran into a friend of mine.”

“I put my vitamin pills in, took a drink, and I was like, man, those are stuck,” she said, adding: “So I guzzled my water, kept on going, said bye to the friend and went to go get my AirPod. And my pills were in my hand. I swallowed my AirPod.”

Following the incident, Barker reached out to numerous doctors and friends for guidance. They all recommended that she let the AirPod pass through her system naturally.

“So I’m gonna go along with what they suggested. I don’t know if anybody has ever done that. It’s embarrassing. But I did it, and we’ll see what happens. I’m going to follow the advice of professionals. There’s a bonus, I still have my right AirPod,” Barker added.

In a similar incident in February 2021, a man from Massachusetts swallowed one of his AirPods in his sleep. The device had to be removed via emergency endoscopy.