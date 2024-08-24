Woman swept away after falling into Sinkhole in Malaysia

A 48-year-old Indian tourist is feared to have been swept away by underground water after falling into an eight-meter-deep sinkhole in the Dang Wangi area of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The incident occurred when the pavement the woman was walking on suddenly collapsed beneath her.

Local police chief, Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman reported that rescuers quickly cordoned off the area and used an excavator to clear debris, but there has been no sign of the victim so far.

The woman had been on a two-month holiday in Malaysia with her husband and friends, with plans to return home on Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohamad Isa noted that strong water flow underground might have carried the woman away, further complicating the rescue efforts.

Authorities are proceeding cautiously with the search to avoid disrupting public infrastructure, which could cause flooding in the area.

The site of the sinkhole had experienced a soil slip last year, which was reportedly repaired.

Businesses in the vicinity have been advised to close temporarily for safety. The search for the missing tourist continues as officials work to manage the delicate situation.