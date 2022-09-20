Woman thrashes man with slippers in for molesting her

A woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, fiercely thrashed an eve teaser on the street with her slippers for molesting her.

The video of the thrashing has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the man can be seen sitting on the ground while the woman can be seen angrily beating him with her slippers non-stop. The the police of the area took him under their custody.

20 सेकेंड में 40 चप्पल| हर सेकेंड 2 चप्पल मार

उतारा छेड़खानी का भूत। यूपी के उरई जिले के कोंच कस्बे के एक मोहल्ले में

एक युवक को युवती से छेड़खानी करना भारी पड़ गया। पहले लड़की ने की ज़बरदस्त पिटाई फिर पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में। pic.twitter.com/x0WoKfy69E — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 18, 2022

The incident happened in an area in Orai city of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The man was reportedly drunk when he eve teased the girl.

The video has garnered more than 50,000 views and more than 530 retweets since being shared. Many users hailed the woman for standing up against the eve-teaser, while others called it a befitting punishment for him.

