web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

Woman throws eight-year-old child into Karachi’s nullah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s old Golimar area near Eidgah Ground when an 8-year-old child was allegedly thrown into the sewerage drain by a woman believed to be mentally ill, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The local police claimed that the woman – believed to be mentally ill – picked up the child, who was playing nearby, and threw him into the sewerage drain and fleeing the scene.

The father of the child immediately reported the incident to authorities, which led to initiate a rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 teams have been working tirelessly form past three hours in search of the missing child.

On the other hand, the police are investigating the case, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.