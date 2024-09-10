Woman throws eight-year-old child into Karachi’s nullah

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s old Golimar area near Eidgah Ground when an 8-year-old child was allegedly thrown into the sewerage drain by a woman believed to be mentally ill, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The local police claimed that the woman – believed to be mentally ill – picked up the child, who was playing nearby, and threw him into the sewerage drain and fleeing the scene.

The father of the child immediately reported the incident to authorities, which led to initiate a rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 teams have been working tirelessly form past three hours in search of the missing child.

On the other hand, the police are investigating the case, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.