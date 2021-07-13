Woman tortures 11-year-old daughter with scissor, hot iron in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a mother in Lahore viciously tortured her 11-year-old daughter over a pity matter, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the incident was reported in Lahore’s Bridge Attari area, where a wicked mother tortured her 11-year-old girl with a scissor and hot iron.

In a video available with ARY News, the marks of torture can be clearly seen on the body of the girl. The victim said she is being tortured in routine by her mother over the minor matters.

The girl said she is unable to sleep due to severe pain.

In a separate incident of torture over an underage maid was reported last week, where the girl was brutally tortured by the house owner along with his wife in Gujranwala.

The girl was assaulted by her owners with hot knife and kicks after she reportedly ate dry milk in the house.

The victim, whose identity was kept secret in her video statement had said she was subjected to vicious torture by her owners, where she was working.