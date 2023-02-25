Woman tortures step-granddaughter, 7, to death for stealing toffees

BAHAWALNAGAR: In a terrorising incident in Bahawalnagar, a woman exhibited brutality by torturing her step-granddaughter to death over suspicion of stealing some toffees, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police arrested a woman in Bahawalnagar over an accusation of brutally torturing her step-granddaughter who succumbed to her wounds.

A case was also registered against the brutal murder by the police over the complaint of the deceased girl’s mother.

The minor girl, 7, had allegedly stolen two toffees from a local shop in her neighbourhood. The wife of the shopkeeper complained about the minor girl to her step-grandmother.

The woman got enraged after knowing about the incident and subjected the minor girl to torture and smashed her to the floor multiple times.

Police said that the girl succumbed to her wounds at the hospital during treatment. The accused woman was identified as Hameedan.

In October last year, a teenage boy studying at a school in Sindh’s Kandhkot district died after allegedly being administered a severe beating by his teacher.

According to the victim’s family, his son, a student of class 9, was “tortured” by his teacher which resulted in the death of their son.

Police had registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

