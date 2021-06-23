Woman visits ATM to withdraw $20, discovers $1bn in account

A woman in Florida was in for a rude shock when she went to an ATM to withdraw some money.

Julia Yonkowski went to her local Chase Bank over the weekend to withdraw some money but before doing so she wanted to check her balance first. As per the bank receipt she received on Saturday, she had $999,985,855.94 in her account.

“Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery, but I was horrified,” Julia told a local media outlet.

The woman originally went to the ATM to withdraw a meager amount of $20.

“When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said, ‘We’ll give you the $20 but that’ll cause an overdraft and you will be charged’ and I said, ‘Oh, just forget it,’” she said.

“I know I’ve read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it, and I wouldn’t do that anyway because it’s not my money,” Yonkowski said.

She fears that her own money might have been compromised. “It kind of scares me because you know with cyber threats. You know, I don’t know what to think,” she said.

It is not yet clear what caused the glitch that made Yonkowski a billionaire. But, she said she has tried several times to reach out to Chase Bank.

“I just can’t get through. I get tied up with their automated system, and I can’t get a person.”