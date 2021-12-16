Woman who brutally murdered husband in Karachi’s Saddar sent to jail

KARACHI: The judicial magistrate South on Thursday sent a woman arrested for allegedly killing her husband and chopping his body into pieces in Karachi’s Saddar area to prison on judicial remand.

Police produced the woman in court on the completion of her physical remand. The investigation officer informed the judicial magistrate that initial investigation into the murder case has been completed.

The court sent the woman to prison and directed the IO to submit the case challan on next hearing.

At the previous hearing, the IO submitted the nikahnama (marriage certificate) of the woman and the deceased in court. A state counsel, Abdul Rehman Thaheem, informed the magistrate that there are three eyewitnesses in the case and all of them are the daughters of the deceased.

He said the deceased had contracted a second marriage with the accused in 2013.

The investigation officer said two of the deceased’s daughters were present at the apartment at the time of the murder. His eldest daughter later reached the crime scene and took the two siblings with her. He said the police are tracing their whereabouts, adding that statements of the woman’s father and brother have been recorded.

