Woman wins $25,000 lottery prize with numbers from sister’s dream

A woman from the United States won a $25,000 lottery prize with numbers from her “sister’s dream”.

The 68-year-old from Baltimore city of Maryland state told Maryland Lottery that she used to pick numbers for picks 2, 3 and 4 from her dreams. The lottery winner added she decided to pick the fifth number from her sister’s dream.

The woman claimed her sibling told her about a dream in which she was riding a bus numbered number “23815”. The lottery winner bought a 50-cent ticket from a store with the numbers that were told to her.

Related – US lottery player wins jackpot topping $1.3 billion

The 68-year-old said she was stunned when she saw the results on the application.

“I was excited,” the lottery prize winner said. “I saw nothing in my Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets, but when I checked the Pick 5 it was straight across. I couldn’t believe it.”

The woman said she would use the cash prize to pay her bills.

Earlier, a man won a lottery prize of US$387,450 from a ticket which he was going to get rid of it in the trash while washing his clothes.

Read More: Man buys 20 identical lottery tickets, wins every time

Marcus “Bezo” Barnes was washing his clothes when he saw an old Cash 5 with a ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

“I was about to throw it away,” the Hampton man recalled. “But then I decided to check it because it might be worth a few bucks.”

He matched all five winning numbers to win the money.

The winning numbers were 6-18-20-22-24. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to select the numbers on his ticket at random.

Comments