Web Desk

Woman with heroin-filled capsules in stomach held at airport

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday held a woman with heroin-filled capsules in her stomach at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the passenger was carrying 100 heroin-filled capsules in her stomach to Sharjah. Upon swift action from the ANF, the capsules were seized from the passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

In a separate incident, the ANF carried out operation in Hayatabad Peshawar and seized 40 kg heroin from the suspect and arrested him.

ANF has registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 108 kilograms of drugs in Islamabad.

As per details, ANF carried out an operation in D-17 Islamabad and seized over 108kg of drugs, 78 kg of opium and 6 kg of heroin.

In a separate incident, the ANF confiscated 102 g ice and 74 g heroin from a courier office in Islamabad.

A Bahrain-bound passenger was arrested at Multan airport and 118 capsules of heroin were recovered from him.

