Woman naively places world’s deadliest octopus in her palm

An Australian woman put her life at stake by naively picking up one of the world’s deadliest octopus in her palm.

An anonymous lady, who goes by @katapillah at TikTok can be seen picking up a small sea creature from the sea in the video. She then proceeds to hold the octopus in her left hand, suggesting she was completely oblivious to the fact that it could put her life at risk.

Soon after the post went live, the comments section was flooded with people telling the woman about the true identity of the creature she held in her hand.

A user wrote, “Mate do enjoying dying or something?!!!!! It’s a blue ring octopus throw it back n runnnnnnn.” “How does it feel to have something in your hand that decides if you die or not hahaha,” wrote another.

The woman, who is believed to be a swimmer, said she ‘didn’t know until half an hour later what it was’.

Blue-ringed octopus

The blue-ringed octopus, is usually found in temperate southern waters of Australia. It gets its name from the iridescent markings that glow blue when the sea creature senses any danger.

The octopus, identified by their yellowish skin and characteristic blue and black rings, secrete two types of venom to use against prey and predators.

Despite their small size and relatively docile nature, they are known to be one of the world’s most venomous marine animals.

