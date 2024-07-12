Woman’s body found in pieces from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: Police on Friday found body of a woman in pieces from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth graveyard, ARY News reported.

The women was murdered brutally and then cut into pieces before being dumped and hidden, police said.

The body pieces stuffed in a gunny bag were recovered from the Sohrab Goth area of the city.

Meanwhile, Police have launched further investigation into the matter.

Earlier in November 2023, the body of a woman was found inside a water drum in an empty plot in the Phase VII area of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority.

The body of the unidentified woman — wrapped in a plastic bag — was recovered from the water drum on an empty plot near Fatima Masjid.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the woman had been murdered.