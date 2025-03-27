VIDEO: Woman’s hair gets stuck in sugarcane juice machine

A woman witnessed a near-death experience when her hair got stuck in the sugarcane juice machine.

The incident occurred in Dornakal Town in India’s Mahabubabad when the woman, running a juice business, got her hair stuck in the machine she was running, local media outlets reported.

According to reports, the tragic Incident happened when the woman was operating her sugarcane juice machine.

The viral video of the incident shows the woman, identified as Rajini, in great distress as her hair remains entangled in the machine.

Passersby displayed remarkable presence of mind by swiftly cutting off the power supply to prevent the machine from causing further harm.

In the viral video, the locals are seen reversing the wheels of the machine to free the woman’s hair, ensuring her safety without major injuries.

This tragic incident serves as a crucial reminder for all individuals working with such machinery to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols to avoid accidents.

Following the accident, residents appealed to local authorities to initiate awareness programmes and provide training on workplace safety.

