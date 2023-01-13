WATCH: Woman’s remains recovered from home after husband confesses murder

A man has been arrested for killing his wife and burying her in the vicinity of his house almost a year and a half ago. The Njarakkal police arrested the accused, Sajeev, from his house located in Ernakulam city, Kerala, India.

According to Indian media reports, the victim named Ramya was brutally murdered by her husband, Sajeev, and later, to put the body out of sight, Sajeev buried her body in his house.

The accused told his relatives and locals that his wife had run away with her lover, meanwhile, he was preparing for his next marriage.

According to Indian police data, Sajeev’s wife had gone missing back in August 2021 over which he filed a missing complaint at Njarakkal police in February 2022. Sajeev was later arrested after a scientific investigation conducted by a special police team.

The team had closely watched him when he feigned ignorance about everything. He was under strict surveillance for a year and was later arrested after the team had gathered sufficient evidence to prosecute him.

During the investigation conducted by the police, the accused was having several arguments with her wife, one day Sanjeev lost his temper and killed her wife Ramya in cold blood.

Police found the remains of the woman’s body buried near the sitting area of the house. Based on this and other evidence, Sajeev was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife as well as destroying evidence.

Further investigation is underway to find more evidence.

