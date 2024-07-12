Women among four dead in roof collapse

SHEIKHUPURA: At least four people including three women died and seven others sustained injuries as the roof of a house collapsed in Sheikhupura during the rain on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the tragic incident occurred near Milad Chowk in the Siddiqua Colony of Sheikhupura. The roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in the death of four people, including three women.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Kausar Bibi, 50-year-old Bano, 35-year-old Mufeeza, and 25-year-old Ali Raza.

The rescue officials, seven people were also injured in the roof collapse who were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

It is pertinent to mention here that torrential rains in Lahore have broken a 30-year record, with the highest rainfall of 315 mm recorded in Tajpura, followed by 170 mm in Laxmi Chowk, 162 mm in Nishtar Town, and 155 mm in Choke Nakha.

It is raining intermittently in Sialkot and its surroundings, exposing the municipal administration’s performance. The rainwater has accumulated in the streets, citizens are facing problems in transportation

Earlier in a similar incident in Sargodhaat, two people were killed while three others sustained injuries. The incident occurred in Ghaffor Town, Sargodha, where the roof of a house collapsed, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuring three others.

Rescue teams promptly responded to the scene and extracted the injured from the rubble, shifting them to the hospital for medical treatment.