‘Women aren’t considered humans there,’ SC slams Swat jirga ruling

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan bench chaired by Justice Qazi Faez Isa has Tuesday rendered the rulings of smaller courts and Swat jirga in the inheritance case noting that no Pakistani court or tribal jirga can controvert Islamic law of inheritance distribution, ARY News reported.

The decision of a tribal jirga, in particular on the inheritance case in question of the deceased Habib Ullah, cannot supersede the ruling of the religion of the God, said Justice Qazi Faez Isa as he rubbished the erstwhile rulings by smaller courts where he noted thumb impressions of a minor were taken on documents.

A seven-year-old boy would not even be punished if he killed someone, retorted Justice Isa as he ridiculed how the rule of law was brazenly made a mockery of.

The area where this case has emerged from, women are not even treated as humans there, Justice Isa said. The inheritance cases in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia area dealt in a day but it takes 40 years in Pakistan despite the clearly laid out rules in Quran, he said.

The protocol of wealth distribution after the death of a proprietor has been provided in the Islamic law for the past 1450 years, the honorable judge said.

Rawalpindi’s little Zainab gets justice

Separately today on the cases of crimes against children and women, two men were handed death sentence on two counts and Rs0.5 million fine each in a case pertaining to the rape and murder of little Zainab in Rawalpindi.

9-year-old Zainab was sexually abused before being murdered in March this year.

