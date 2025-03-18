Women beggars posing as visitors swarm Islamabad airport

A growing number of female beggars have flocked to Islamabad International Airport, disguising themselves as visitors, to solicit money from travellers.

The problem of beggars is increasing with every passing day in Pakistan as the women beggars now swarming Islamabad airport ahead of Eidul Fitr.

According to airport manager Aftab Gilani, women beggars specifically target passengers arriving from international flights, creating an increasing nuisance at the airport premises.

Female beggars have become a common sight, particularly in the parking area and outside the international arrivals terminal. Over the past week alone, at least 30 women have been handed over to the police.

Gilani further stated that vigilance teams are actively conducting operations against beggar women to curb the issue.

Authorities are making efforts to maintain security and prevent unauthorized individuals from loitering at the airport.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency offloaded three female ‘beggars’ travelling to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims at Karachi airport.

According to the FIA spokesperson, females were arrested by FIA Immigration upon checking at the Karachi airport.

During the checking, the FIA team found that the females did not have return tickets and hotel booking while travelling for Umrah.

The authorities said prior to this, the females were also offloaded at the Lahore airport.