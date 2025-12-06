Women can now manage home-based enterprises easily says SaleemUllah

A growing number of women are successfully managing businesses from their homes, including activities such as sewing clothes, cooking, crafting, and selling products online.

During a recent segment on ARY News’ “Bakhabar Savera,” the Deputy Governor of the State Bank, SaleemUllah, announced that women are being facilitated with numerous opportunities at both national and international levels to help these women expand their enterprises.

He emphasised that many women across the nation are running home-based businesses and now have the chance to grow through various supportive sources.

He further explained in detail how to facilitate this growth, women can access training programs and financial assistance in the form of grants or loans. They are encouraged to download a dedicated app for these services.

He also revealed that a form will be provided by the bank for these women to complete, along with their necessary details. Eligible women can receive loans of up to Rs500,000 on the basis of personal guarantees, with a zero markup on these loans.

This initiative not only offers financial support but also provides essential training in business planning, marketing, and modern operational methods, empowering women to develop their businesses sustainably.