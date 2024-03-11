Women, children among nine injured in road accident

HYDERABAD: A passenger-carrying vehicle met with an accident near Hyderabad’s Zeal Pak Colony area, leaving nine individuals Injured, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the rescue officials, a van carrying passengers collided with a pole, leaving nine passengers – including three children and five women – injured.

The rescue officials rushed the injured passengers to the nearest hospital where the condition of four out of nine injured was said to be critical.

Yesterday, as many as three individuals died, and one was critically injured after a collision involving a cargo-carrying vehicle and a motorcycle on Nazim Pur Road, Nowshera.

According to the details, the deceased individuals were riding on a bike when a cargo vehicle collided with the bike.

Local law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area and initiating an investigation into the tragic incident.

The injured individual has been rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.