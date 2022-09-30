Women fall into sinkhole during dance, video goes viral

A horrific video of women falling into a sinkhole during their dance at a birthday party is going viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

Viewers discretion advised!

The seven dancers fell into a pit at a home in Alagoinhas, Brazil, on Saturday. The group was dancing during a birthday party celebration when the ground suddenly cracked and sent them falling into a hole.😳😳 pic.twitter.com/UIr6otAjil — Charles Chika Okah (@charlesokah) September 28, 2022

The viral video showed seven women dancing to the Portuguese song “Tem Cabaré Essa Noite” while jumping up and down during a birthday party at the house of one of the victims Epilator Gabriela Carvalho’s grandmother in the Brazilian city of Alagoinhas.

Suddenly, the ground caved in and swallowed them as witness screamed in shock.

Epilator Gabriela Carvalho said they were apparently dancing on the exact spot over the hole. They just fell right inside it.

However, the women women got minor cuts and bruises. They found the situation peculiar as they threw shindigs in that spot without any untoward incidents before.

It is pertinent to mention that all kinds of bizarre incidents have happened on joyous occasions such as birthdays and weddings.

The wedding reception of a couple turned into chaos when the second floor of their venue caved in.

According to The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department, teams came to the Daymark restaurant in Barnegat town in New Jersey when those who attended the wedding of newlyweds Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto informed them of the floor collapsing.

“The floor did not collapse but caved in resulting in the structure being unsafe for the meantime,” the fire department stated.

The department added that the building would remain close till it is structurally sound.

