Haroonabad: Men parade women through market for ‘stealing tea packets’

HAROONABAD: In a shocking incident, shopkeepers in Haroonabad tehsil of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district paraded two women through a market for “stealing tea packets”, ARY News reported.

The horrific video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows how male shopkeepers removed their dupattas (headscarves) to tie them with it and paraded them through the market and then to the police station while filming the whole incident. No lady police officers were called to arrest them and men filmed and took them to police station over the allegation of theft.

Speaking to ARY News, Station House Officer (SHO) Haroonabad Sindhu said that the women were brought to police over an alleged theft of two tea packets but police knew about the shameful incident after the video surfaced.

The police officer said that a shopkeeper seen in the video has been arrested while the law enforcement agency is conducting raids to arrest the other men seen in the video. He added that the women’s statements are also being taken and prompt action will be taken as they may be thieves but such conduct with anyone, especially women, is unacceptable. CM Punjab takes notice Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz also took notice of the incident and ordered to take legal action against those found responsible for “indecent behaviour with women” and sought a report from the Inspector General Police. Hamza Shehbaz remarked that no civilized society allows committing torture on the women adding that doing indecent behaviour with the women is intolerable. CM directed the police to bring the persons involved in the incident into the stern grip of law forthwith and added that all requirements of justice be fulfilled. CM stated that no one will be allowed to take the law into one’s hand and ordered to submit report of the incident after undergoing its inquiry from every aspect.

