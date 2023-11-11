Humanity prevails: women inmates, children receive winter articles

HYDERABAD: In a benevolent endeavor to alleviate the winter hardships faced by inmates, the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners orchestrated a distribution of winter articles at the Women’s Prison, Hyderabad. Warm shawls, socks, suits, and sweaters were provided to both prisoners and their children in an effort to enhance their comfort during the colder months.

The distribution was efficiently carried out by Ms. Abida Sami Abbasi, Superintendent of the Women’s Prison, and Advocate Danish Ahmed Soomro, Senior Regional Coordination from the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners.

Ms. Abbasi expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the Committee’s compassionate initiative, giving special recognition to Justice Nasir Zahid, former Supreme Court Judge and Chairperson of the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners, for his pivotal role in supporting this cause.

Advocate Soomro emphasized the committee’s dedication to the well-being and improved living standards of prisoners. “On the platform of the committee, we are committed to making a positive impact by providing support in various forms for the welfare of prisoners,” he stated.

The Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the betterment of the lives of incarcerated individuals, promoting a sense of warmth and care within correctional facilities.