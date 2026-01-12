Women returning from work targeted in Landhi firing; One killed

KARACHI: A woman was shot dead and her colleague injured in a firing incident in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony on Monday evening, ARY News reported, citing Karachi police.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Asma, while her injured colleague was identified as Shumaila.

Shumaila was immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

Initial investigations suggest the incident was a result of personal enmity. Police are currently obtaining CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas to identify the attackers.

The victims were reportedly on their way home after finishing their work shifts when they were targeted.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, police added.

Earlier a few days ago, a police inspector was arrested for allegedly murdering his second wife outside her parents’ residence in Karachi’s Shadman Town area.

The accused has been identified as Inspector Tabassum Ahmed, who was posted to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). Police recovered a government-issued 9mm pistol from his possession.

According to police officials, the incident occurred a day earlier when Inspector Tabassum went to his in-laws’ home to take her back with him. Upon her refusal, he allegedly opened fire, killing her on the spot. The victim was the second wife of the accused, police said.

The deceased’s daughter, an eyewitness to the incident, told police that as her mother was getting into a vehicle, the accused arrived and asked her to accompany him. When she declined, he allegedly opened fire. The daughter further stated that the suspect also attempted to shoot her, but she managed to escape by running inside the house.

The CCTV footage of the incident also came to the fore.

Police officials said the victim had been living at her parents’ home for about a year following ongoing marital disputes. Following his arrest, the police inspector reportedly claimed he doubted his wife’s character and suspected her of speaking to someone else.

After the incident, the Additional Inspector General (IG) Karachi ordered the immediate arrest of the suspect. SSP Central Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui constituted a special team, which successfully apprehended the accused.

SSP Central confirmed that Inspector Tabassum did not report for duty on the day of the incident. Police further revealed that the accused was assigned to investigate extortion and murder cases and had been issued the official weapon by the SIU.

Further legal proceedings are underway.