Karachi Airport operations handed over to women on International Women’s Day

Karachi Airport witnessed a unique initiative where women took charge of all critical operations, including ground handling in celebration of International Women’s Day, ARY News reported.

The step was taken to recognize and appreciate the importance of women in the workforce.

Women employees demonstrated exceptional skills and expertise in handling complex tasks, such as international flight ground handling, check-in counters, and briefing sessions. Their professionalism and efficiency left everyone impressed.

According to Akram Wali Muhammad, Group Managing Director, the women’s ground handling team was recruited and trained by private ground handling company, Gerry’s dnata.

The initiative highlighted the role women play in Pakistan’s development, excelling in every field and proving themselves to be equally capable as their male counterparts.

On International Women’s day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed their commitment to empowering women and called for further enhancements to policies supporting women’s safety, education, and economic independence.

In a message on International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8, President Asif Ali Zardari said, “Today, Pakistan joins the world in celebrating International Women’s Day to highlight women’s resilience and their contributions to shaping societies and driving progress.”

Separately in his message on the occasion of women’s day., PM Shehbaz said, “On this day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to intensify our efforts to further advance respect for women’s rights and build a Pakistan where every woman’s potential is realized and every daughter’s dream is within her reach”.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength and luminosity of women—the architects of our society, the pillars of our homes, and the change makers of our future. From classrooms to boardrooms, fields to front-lines, resilient Pakistani women are redefining possibilities to shape a bright future for our nation,” the prime minister remarked.