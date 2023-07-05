Women trick shopkeeper, steals gold worth millions

JHELUM: A robbery incident was reported from the Jhelum district where a group of women tricked a goldsmith and steal gold worth millions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A CCTV video came to light, revealing a shocking incident in Sohawa Bazaar, Jhelum where three women engaged a jeweler in conversation and stole gold worth millions. The group of women also took advantage of a child during their fraudulent activities.

According to the police statement, the three women entered the jewelry shop posing as customers but deceived the shopkeeper by engaging him in conversation, while the footage clearly shows one of the women stealing the gold with the help of the child.

The footage reveals that immediately after the theft, the group of women and children left the shop. The shopkeeper became aware of the gold theft after the women and children left.

The police authorities obtained the CCTV footage and will soon apprehend the woman involved in the robbery.