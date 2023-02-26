Women University removes age restriction for admission

Women University Swabi has waived the age limit for enrollment of women students and announced that there will be no age-related restrictions on women seeking admission in any department of the University.

The decision was taken in the 25th meeting of the Academic Council of the University with Vice Chancellor, Shahana Arooj in the chair, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The move was taken in view of dropping out cases of women after marriage, leaving their education incomplete.

The meeting also took various crucial decisions relating to the academic affairs of the University. All heads of the departments and administrative officers also attended the meeting.

In wake of the landmark decision of opening the doors of the university to women of all ages, prospective students will be able to apply for admission on open merit.

The meeting also approved the minutes of the first Board of Studies of the Language and Literature at the Department of English at the university as well as minutes of the 24th, 4th, 5th and 6th Advanced Studies and Research Board.

Furthermore, it also increased the admission fee for M.Phil and Ph.D students at the rate of Rs.65000/- for Science subjects and Rs.55000/- for humanities, respectively.

With additional input from APP.

