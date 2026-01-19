Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars schedule revealed

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially released the schedule and groupings for the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, with a high-voltage Pakistan–India clash headlining the group stage of the tournament.

The eight-team competition will be staged in Bangkok, Thailand, from February 13 to 22, bringing together emerging women’s sides from across the continent in a bid to showcase the next generation of Asian cricketing talent.

As per the ACC announcement, Pakistan and India women’s teams have been drawn together in Group A, alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal. Group B will feature Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and hosts Thailand.

The much-anticipated Pakistan–India encounter has been scheduled for February 15 and is expected to be the marquee fixture of the group stage, adding further intrigue to the Rising Stars tournament.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign on the opening day against Nepal on February 13 before taking on the UAE on February 17.

India, meanwhile, begin their journey against the UAE and will face Nepal prior to the blockbuster clash with Pakistan.

The group stage will run until February 18, after which the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for February 20.

The tournament will culminate with the final on February 22.

The Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 is seen as a key platform for developing young players and strengthening the women’s game across Asia, with several teams eyeing the event as a stepping stone toward senior-level success.

Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Schedule

Feb 13, Friday

9:30 AM: Pakistan vs Nepal

2:00 PM: India vs UAE

Feb 14, Saturday

9:30 AM: Malaysia vs Thailand

2:00 PM: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Feb 15, Sunday

9:30 AM: UAE vs Nepal

2:00 PM: India vs Pakistan

Feb 16, Monday

9:30 AM: Sri Lanka vs Malaysia

2:00 PM: Bangladesh vs Thailand

Feb 17, Tuesday

9:30 AM: India 🇮🇳 vs Nepal 🇳🇵

2:00 PM: Pakistan vs UAE

Feb 18, Wednesday

9:30 AM: Bangladesh vs Malaysia

2:00 PM: Sri Lanka vs Thailand

Feb 20, Friday

9:30 AM: Semi-Final 1 → A1 vs B2

2:00 PM: Semi-Final 2 → B1 vs A2

Feb 22, Sunday: FINAL