ICC reveals Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 on Monday.

The upcoming edition of the 50-over tournament is set to commence on September 30 and will be played at five venues in India and Sri Lanka.

India’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and Sri Lanka’s R. Premdasa Stadium (Colombo) will host the games of the eight-team tournament.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will begin with hosts India’s game in Bengaluru on September 30.

Either Guwahati or Colombo will host the first semi-final on October 29, while the second semi-final is scheduled on October 30 in Bengaluru.

Read more: Pakistan will not travel to India for Women’s World Cup, says Naqvi

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will either be held in Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2.

Apart from hosts India and defending champions Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will compete in the tournament.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan women’s team qualified for the tournament after their undefeated run in the ICC Women’s WC qualifier.

Following the Pakistan women’s team’s qualification, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi said that the national women’s team will not be going to India.

“Pakistan’s participation in the next global competition would adhere to the Fusion Formula [the same structure decided upon before the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025],” Mohsin Naqvi said.

“Pakistan will not travel to India as this formula has already been agreed upon,” the PCB chairman told reporters.