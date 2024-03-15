Women’s Day and Girls’ Education in Pakistan

International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world to show the importance of women in the society. On the occasion of International Day, I think that there are conflicting ideas in the society regarding women’s education and many of these negative concepts are based on ignorance.

There are also some customs that when girls reach a certain age, they have to leave their education incomplete and settle down at home. As a result, a lot of resources are wasted during the higher education of girls, especially in technical field.

In Pakistan Women are now playing a prominent role in various spheres of life besides fulfilling their traditional responsibilities. The biggest and most important reason for this is the increasing tendency of women to get education.

The awareness of the importance of women’s education is now being highlighted in the conservative societies of the world even, where parents used to worry about saving money and jewelry from the time of birth of a girl child because it was their responsibility to arrange for their daughter to be married off.

Their customs and traditions, early marriages, weak economic conditions, unemployment of educated women, absence of schooling or no separate school for girls, not treating daughters as equal to sons and specific way of thinking about the protection of women, trust and educational expenses are some of the reason girls can’t go to school.

Pakistan still needs to invest in women’s education, health care and overall well-being.

The education of girl is not only a guarantee of the welfare of the family but also the development and welfare of the entire society at the next level. All religions and progressive societies have declared the right, necessity and importance of girl’s education as an integral part of social development.

Depriving more than half of the country’s population from education is not justifiable at all.

Women in Pakistan are facing severe problems and discrimination like gender discrimination and gender inequality. Especially women are victims of physical, mental, psychological, financial, cultural, sexual, emotional violence and girl’s education is the only basic and most effective weapon with the help of which all kinds of gender discrimination, gender violence and inequality can be fought.

In addition to basic educational facilities, information technology, self-grooming and public health counseling should also be provided. Government should create real educational opportunities for them. Because Educated and skilled Women are the future of Pakistan.

