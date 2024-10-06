Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by six wickets

India Women beat Pakistan Women by six wickets on Sunday in their game in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

India secured their first victory in the tournament after chasing down the 106-run target in the 19th over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Women’s captain Fatima Sana had won the toss and decided to bat first, a decision which backfired as they managed to post 105/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Nida Dar remained the highest run-getter for Pakistan, having scored 28 off 34 deliveries, followed by opening batter Muneeba Ali who added 17 runs to the total.

For India Women, Arundhati Reddy bagged three wickets, Shreyanka Patil picked two while Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma and Asha Sobhana took one wicket each.

In reply, India Women lost their opening batter Smriti Mandhana after she and Shafali Verma gave them an opening stand of 18 runs.

Shafali Verma then built a crucial partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, taking India Women to 61 in 11.4 overs before her dismissal.

She scored a match-winning 35-ball 32 runs to give strong momentum to India Women in their chase.

Rodrigues then partnered up with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to take on the chase in their second game against the archrivals in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Rodrigues was dismissed after scoring 23 off 28 balls while Kaur retired hurt after playing a 24-ball 29-run knock as India were only two runs away from winning the game.

India Women chased down the target in 18.5 overs, after losing four wickets.

For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana picked two wickets while Sadia Iqbal and Omaima Sohail bagged one wicket each.

India Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, and Sajana Sajeevan.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Tuba Hassan.