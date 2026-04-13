Women's T20 World Cup to have $8.8 million prize pool

This year’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup will have a tournament-record prize pool of $8.8 million with the ​winners set to earn $2.3 million, the International Cricket ‌Council (ICC) said on Monday.

The 12-team competition will be held in England and Wales from June 12, with New Zealand ​set to defend the maiden title they won ​in 2024.

“The runners-up will receive $1.17 million. Both losing ⁠semi-finalists will earn $675,000 each,” the ICC said in ​a statement, adding that every participating team was guaranteed ​a minimum prize of $248,000.

The prize pool will be smaller than those at the men’s and women’s World Cups held in the ​Indian subcontinent in the last three years.

Last year’s ​50-over Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka had a ‌prize ⁠pool of $13.9 million, the highest pot at an ICC event, and a 297% increase from its previous edition in 2022. Champions India took home $4.5 million.

The 2023 ​edition of ​the men’s ⁠50-over World Cup, held in India, had a prize pot of $10 million, while this ​year’s men’s T20 World Cup in India ​and ⁠Sri Lanka offered $11.25 million in prize money.

“The continued rise of women’s cricket through increased investment and opportunity reflects ⁠the ​growing influence and impact of ​female athletes on the global stage,” the ICC’s CEO Sanjog Gupta said.