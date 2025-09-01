Women's World Cup prize money to eclipse men's 2023 purse, announces ICC

The International Cricket Council announced a bumper hike in the prize money for this year’s women’s 50-over World Cup on Monday, making it financially more lucrative than the 2023 edition of the men’s event held in India.

The winner’s purse of $4.48 million is significantly higher than the $1.32 million awarded to Australia when they won the 2022 World Cup and exceeds the $4 million their men’s team pocketed after lifting the 2023 World Cup in India.

“This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth,” ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.

“Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally.

“Women’s cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate.”

The overall tournament prize money of $13.88 million is a considerable jump from the $3.5 million in 2022 and eclipses the $10 million at the 2023 men’s World Cup.

Each of the eight participating teams is guaranteed $250,000.

The 13th edition of the women’s World Cup will kick off with an India v Sri Lanka clash in the eastern Indian city of Guwahati on September 30.

The tournament, which culminates with the final on November 2, will be played across five venues in India, while Pakistan will play their matches in Colombo.