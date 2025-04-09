Pakistan beat Ireland in Women’s World Cup Qualifier opening game

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated Ireland by 38 runs in the opening game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put to bat first, the hosts of the event were bowled out for 217 in 49 overs on the back of fifties from Aliya Riaz and Sidra Amin.

After opening batter Gull Feroza (4) fell in the second over, her opening partner Muneeba Ali joined hands with Sidra Amin to stitch a 77-run partnership.

Muneeba was dismissed in the 21st over after scoring 32 off 59 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Sidra Amin was then joined by Aliya Riaz, and the two shared a 72-run stand to take Pakistan to 153 in their Women’s World Cup Qualifier opening game against Ireland.

Sidra departed in the 36th over, having scored 51 off 112 deliveries.

Aliya Riaz was the next to return to the dugout after making a 58-ball 52, laced with four fours and a six.

Her dismissal triggered a collapse in the lower-order as the national side lost their remaining six wickets for just 42 runs.

Chasing a 218-run target, Ireland were bundled out for 179 in 44 overs, on the back of Diana Baig’s four-wicket haul

Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter remained the joint top-scorers for Ireland with 44 each.

Apart from Diana Baig’s four-fer, Nashra Sandhu took three wickets while Sadia Iqbal picked up two.

Baig was adjudged the Player of the Match for her match-winning performance in the first game of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier.