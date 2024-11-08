web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 8, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Wonder Garden: Riyadh Season’s much awaited zone opened

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Riyadh: One of the most anticipated and much-awaited zones of Riyadh Season, the Wonder Garden, has been opened for the public and following the most recent upgrades, the area provides a variety of thrilling games and experiences appropriate for visitors of all ages.

The Wonder Garden is divided into three areas. The Bubble Garden is located in the Flora Zone, which has sculptures inspired by flowers and colors.

The Butterfly House experience, which unites over 1,000 butterflies of different species, is available in the Butterfly Garden Zone.

Inspired by the natural surroundings of the many trees, the Jungle Adventure zone welcomes guests to explore the “Dark Garden.”

The zone also features interactive theater productions appropriate for all family members, exciting musical performances, and numerous roving shows dressed in costumes based on the fantasy character of “Wonder Garden.”

The Wonder Garden is accessible to visitors seven days a week from 4 pm to 12 midnight.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.