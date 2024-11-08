Wonder Garden: Riyadh Season’s much awaited zone opened

Riyadh: One of the most anticipated and much-awaited zones of Riyadh Season, the Wonder Garden, has been opened for the public and following the most recent upgrades, the area provides a variety of thrilling games and experiences appropriate for visitors of all ages.

The Wonder Garden is divided into three areas. The Bubble Garden is located in the Flora Zone, which has sculptures inspired by flowers and colors.

The Butterfly House experience, which unites over 1,000 butterflies of different species, is available in the Butterfly Garden Zone.

Inspired by the natural surroundings of the many trees, the Jungle Adventure zone welcomes guests to explore the “Dark Garden.”

The zone also features interactive theater productions appropriate for all family members, exciting musical performances, and numerous roving shows dressed in costumes based on the fantasy character of “Wonder Garden.”

The Wonder Garden is accessible to visitors seven days a week from 4 pm to 12 midnight.