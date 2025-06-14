No role for Israeli actor Gal Gadot in upcoming Wonder Woman project

Wonder Woman is officially making her way back to the big screen, but this time without Israeli actress Gal Gadot, says DC Studios co-chief James Gunn.

In a recent interview, Gunn confirmed that a brand-new Wonder Woman film is currently being written.

The film will offer a fresh start for the beloved superhero and will be part of the studio’s full reboot of the DC Universe.

James Gunn revealed that the film is in development alongside a separate HBO series set in Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s mythical island home.

Gal Gadot famously brought Wonder Woman to life in 2017’s Wonder Woman, followed by Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, and a cameo in The Flash in 2023.

Read More: Mystery baby in Superman trailer finally identified

However, under the new leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran, the studio is moving in a different direction. This means Gal Gadot will not be returning as Diana Prince.

James Gunn has made it clear that the upcoming film will introduce a completely new version of the character. No casting has been confirmed yet.

James Gunn also spoke about several other upcoming DC projects. Superman, which he wrote and directed, is set to be released in July with David Corenswet in the lead role.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock, is due in June 2026, while Clayface, a horror film about a classic Batman villain, will arrive in September 2026.

An animated film titled Dynamic Duo, centred on Batman’s sidekicks Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, is planned for release in 2028.

When asked about the future of the Justice League, James Gunn offered only a brief but telling response: “Sure.” This hints that more familiar heroes may return to the screen in new forms.

As Wonder Woman begins this next chapter without Gal Gadot, fans are eager to see who will take up the lasso and shield. One thing is certain: James Gunn and his team have bold plans for the future of DC.