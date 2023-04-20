Won’t advise to reappoint Usman Buzdar as CM Punjab: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday opposed the reappointment of Usman Buzdar as the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry said there are many ‘surprises’ regarding the tickets allotment as Chairman of PTI Imran Khan himself distributed the tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections.

While answering a question, Fawad Chaudhry said that he will not advise PTI stakeholders to make Usman Buzdar the Chief Minister of Punjab, however, it would be Imran Khan’s decision.

He also mentioned that the PTI chairman did not award tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections to Pervez Elahi, Usman Buzdar and Shehbaz Gill.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Supreme Court wants to operate in the best environment and look at both the legal and political aspects of the matter.

The PTI vice president criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said that the coalition government is ‘confused’, as the PDM leaders are not on the same page.

Comments