Wordle: Google dedicates this special animation to puzzle game

Wordle, the current sensation to take the Internet by storm, is a spin-off of a crossword puzzle, which makes the players come up with a word with some interesting rules.

With the elevating popularity of the game among the masses as well celebs, it seems like Google’s search-based animation is the latest to take on the bandwagon of celebration for the activity, leaving Twitterati thrilled.

The leading search engine ‘Google’ has won the ‘Wordle’ fans around the world, with its special animated feature, appearing when ‘Wordle’ is searched on the portal.

The animation is inspired by the game’s pattern and shows words like ‘GOALIE’ and ‘COLUMN’ before it finally forms into ‘GOOGLE’ in green color indicating the correct word in the original game. The animation can be viewed on computer screens as well as phones.

Expressing their excitement many ‘Wordle’ fans took to the micro-blogging site to mention the feature. “When you google ‘wordle’ the logo changes, this is bringing me so much joy y’all don’t even know”, wrote a user, while another one went ahead to term ‘Google’ and ‘Wordle’ as ‘besties’.

Google and Wordle besties pic.twitter.com/U0BApZ9ATS — Hebry (@probablya7) January 22, 2022

when you google “wordle” the logo changes… this is bringing me so much joy y’all don’t even know pic.twitter.com/x6WYJ7NUpn — maya ✨ (@mayasofanderson) January 24, 2022

Many of the Twitter users shared clips of typing the wordle in the search bar, and when the animation appears, one of the users also stated “Google is playing wordle now”.

Google is playing wordle now ✨ pic.twitter.com/0r2EhmAF13 — Neel (@neelhimself) January 22, 2022

IF YOU GOOGLE “WORDLE” IT DOES ONE IN THE CORNER??? THATS SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/on5kf4CJbF — tee (@teelaso) January 24, 2022

The effect of wordle on google. cc @JairajSinghR, here’s the twitter of wordle: https://t.co/N53n1Nc74e pic.twitter.com/4DDcHHnLIe — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) January 27, 2022

When you search for Wordle on @Google Pretty neat! pic.twitter.com/JV1ZqhvDHx — Navneet Nair (@navneetdesigns) January 24, 2022

The game, which looks like a crossword puzzle, is straightforward and can be played once a day. It comes with a new word after every 24 hours.

The players get six chances to mention a five-letter word which is random. A green color appears when the alphabet is placed correctly while yellow tells the player about their mistake. A grey color denotes that the letter is not in any spot.

As per the reports, 300,000 people are playing it on an everyday basis.

