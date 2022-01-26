Wordle: Puzzle game which has become a sensation

Wordle is one of the hottest games at the moment which makes the players come up with a word with some interesting rules.

The game, which looks like a crossword puzzle, is straightforward and can be played once a day. It comes with a new world after every 24 hours.

The players get six chances to mention a five-letter word which is random. A green colour appears when the alphabet is placed correctly while yellow tells the player about their mistake. A grey colour denotes that the letter is not in any spot.

Six words can be entered. It means that the player can enter five-burner words from through which we can get hints regarding the alphabets and where they are placed. This will provide an opportunity to avail these hints for help or guess the word of the day in different attempts.

According to a New York Times report, 300,000 people are playing it on an everyday basis. That popularity may be surprising but its details have made it a favourite.

There is just one puzzle each day which means that the player may get only a single opportunity at the Wordle. The players may have to wait for the next day for a new puzzle provided if they fail.

However, the word is universal, which means that every player across the world is attempting to guess the only world. They can chat regarding the difficulty of that day’s quiz. It will facilitate the sharing of results.

After the players are successful or unsuccessful in guessing the word of the day, they are invited to share their Wordle journey for the day.

It is pertinent to mention that there is obscurity in the chosen alphabets and world. That is all which is shown is your journey regarding the word in a series of the above-mentioned colour boxes.

Moreover, the players find it compelling as they can gloat over their performance if done easily. There is also a sense of excitement if the word is guessed on the final attempt.

It is more than just a word. It is an ice breaker and provides an opportunity for the players to boast about their performance on their social media handles. This is the reason why it has become popular by the day.

However, the players – if they are game purists – would look to avoid using tips and rely on their instinct. If you are facing problems, then these tricks may come in handy.

Choosing the first word is perhaps the most important for maximizing the value of your opening gambit. Just like in jumble, first pick three vowels and five different letters for example orate, media, radio.

We can see a keyboard placed at the bottom of the Wordle board that shows which letters depict which colour. Try avoiding reusing the alphabets that have appeared in grey previously. It may look obvious but it may take some effort and time to come up with a five-letter word that does not use letters that have been tried already.

Each letter may also appear twice. It causes problems especially when the players are running out of letters that are made up of four to five letter such as chill, belly and ferry.

Comments