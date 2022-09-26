Work from home: Company announces reward for losing weight

An Indian company announced it will award INR 1 million to its employees who lose weight while working from home.

An Indian news agency reported that the online brokerage company Zerodha’s Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath has set a 90-day fitness challenge where overweight employees have to burn 350 calories every day.

It will award INR 1 million to the successful employees.

The CEO stated that people have put their health at risk because of smoking and eating junk food.

It is pertinent to mention that World Health Organization (WHO) recommended people eat a variety of food which includes fruit and vegetables while staying at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

They advised people to reduce salt and limit their sugar intake. The organization stated people should keep themselves hydrated and avoid hazardous and harmful alcohol use.

