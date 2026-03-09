Work from home policy approved in KP amid petrol price hike

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Monday approved a 50% work from home policy for staff in government departments as part of a fuel conservation initiative and responsible governance initiative.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shafi Jan, said that the decision includes holding 100% of official meetings virtually, reducing fuel allowances for official vehicles by 25%, and cutting overall government vehicle fuel consumption by 50%.

Police, rescue, and security agencies will be exempted from these fuel reduction measures.

The policy also aims to curb VIP protocol vehicle and helicopter usage, limit non-essential government events and dinners, and encourage fiscal prudence in official expenditures.

Virtual classes will be prioritized in educational institutions, and Friday closures have been proposed to further reduce fuel use.

Meanwhile, Muzzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, said the KP government has recommended shortening market hours to save energy.

He added that the federal government has accepted most of KP’s proposals, including measures to reduce the use of government vehicles and improve energy efficiency.

Shafi Jan said these measures will remain in effect for two months, with a focus on protecting the economy without placing undue burden on the public. Additionally, fuel supply for farmers during wheat harvesting will be ensured, and monitoring of petrol pumps will continue to prevent hoarding.