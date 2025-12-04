Work Visa scams: Bureau of Emigration cautions citizens

Islamabad: The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment Pakistan (BEOE) warned citizens to deal with travel agencies claiming to provide foreign work visas.

According to the advisory, such agencies have no legal link with overseas work visas and must not be paid any amount for job-related processing.

The Bureau emphasized that only licensed Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) are legally permitted to facilitate work abroad.

BEOE urged citizens to verify registered recruitment agencies through the bureau’s official list at www.beoe.gov.pk/list-of-oeps.

The warning follows a recent advisory concerning so-called “Azad Visas” for countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The bureau has clarified that no foreign country issues a Azad visa. All work visas are tied to a specific employer or sponsor, and employees are legally bound to serve the company with which they have a formal contract.

The advisory warns that working for another employer without proper authorisation could result in penalties, deportation, or loss of employment rights.

The bureau further stated that In the event of a workplace accident, only the sponsoring company is responsible for protection and compensation. Earnings outside the contractual employment are considered illegal.

Authorities cautioned that promises of free visas are often misleading and exploitative, urging citizens to remain vigilant before entering any overseas employment agreements.