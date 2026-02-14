German state employees set for 5.8% pay rise after weeks of strikes

Public sector workers in Germany’s states are set for a 5.8% bump in pay after a collective bargaining agreement was struck on Saturday following weeks of strikes.

The deal covers more than 900,000 employees of the country’s 16 federal states, including childcare workers, administrative staff and doctors.

The agreement was announced on Saturday after months of negotiations between the Verdi and dbb trade unions and employers’ representatives.

It came after walk-outs across the country in recent weeks, affecting university hospitals, public transport and educational facilities.

The new contract runs for 27 months up to the end of January 2028, ruling out the prospect of further strikes until then.

Verdi official Frank Werneke described the negotiations, which began in December, as “more difficult than they have been for a long time.”

According to the unions, the increase should amount to at least €100 ($119) per month, with junior staff set to receive €150 more.

If the agreement is extended to more than 1.3 million civil servants and pensioners, as usual, a total of 2.2 million people will be covered by the rise in pay.

The deal is in line with the 5.8% pay rise agreed for employees of the federal government last year.