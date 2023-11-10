Workers’ remittances soar to $2.46bn in October

ISLAMABAD: Remittances sent by Pakistani workers abroad increased by 11.5 percent on a month-on-month basis in October, the Pakistani central bank said on Friday.

According to official figures shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistani expatriates sent a total of $2.2 billion during the month of September, In October, the remittances recorded an increase of $300 million.

In Oct 2023, workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.5 billion, showing an increase of 11.5 percent over the previous month.

“Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.5 billion during Oct 23,” the SBP said in a statement.

“In terms of growth, during Oct 2023, remittances increased by 11.5 percent on m/m and 9.6 percent on y/y basis.”

Saudi Arabia contributed the most to the inflows with $616.8 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $473.9 million, the United Kingdom at $330.2 million and the United States at $283.3 million.

