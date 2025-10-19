Working on Tere Naam sequel underway, Salman may play iconic role again

Salman Khan and a new partner may be involved in Sajid Nadiadwala’s plans to create a Tere Naam sequel. The late Satish Kaushik was the director of the first movie.

Salman and Bhumika Chawla co-star in what is still regarded as one of his most celebrated films. The romantic drama which was released in 2003, has had a significant influence.

Sajid is reportedly working on Tere Naam 2 now, twenty-two years later. According to reports, the producer is in advanced negotiations to purchase the franchise rights, which are currently held by the original producers, Sunil Manchanda and Mukesh Talreja, after the concept first emerged in 2020.

Sajid wants to bring Salman back to play the same part in this sequel. “They’ll lock in Salman after the legal and financial packaging is finished, and only then will they announce a director,” a source told Mid-Day.

They are working on a draft script. Depending on whether Salman returns to his original role or adopts a new persona, a new pairing is intended to be introduced.

He wants to “own the IP for creative freedom,” and the talks are still going on. By fusing nostalgia with modern sensibilities the filmmakers hope to establish the Tere Naam sequel as a legacy revival.

Concerning Salman’s participation, the source added, “Salman has heard about it. But nothing has been officially offered yet; he needs to see a workable script, budget, and the [division] of rights. He is not one to commit before clarity.”

