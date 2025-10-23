Workshop held to educate journalists on human trafficking

A three-day training workshop was organized in Murree by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the United Nations (UN) to help journalists understand the fundamental difference between human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

The training organized by IOM was a part of a project funded by the Migration Multi-Partner Fund, focusing on strengthening response to combat trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants in Pakistan.

During the workshop, senior journalist and trainer Aoun Sahi delivered a detailed briefing, explaining that migrant smuggling refers to the facilitation of a person’s illegal entry into another country for residence or other benefits, whereas human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation, or harboring of people through deception, coercion, or fraud for purposes such as forced labor, sexual exploitation, or other inhumane objectives.

He emphasized that migrant smuggling and human trafficking are two distinct crimes with different legal definitions and penalties.

According to Sahi, human trafficking is a $236 billion global criminal industry, while migrant smuggling generates around $6 billion annually, with major international networks and mafias involved.

Journalists attending the training highlighted that in Pakistan, agencies like the FIA and other concerned departments have not been playing an effective role in addressing these crimes.

Participants noted that, under international law, human trafficking falls under police jurisdiction, but in Pakistan, confusion persists among investigative bodies regarding their mandates and responsibilities.

They pointed out that the existence of a “Human Trafficking Cell” within the FIA reflects this institutional ambiguity.

UN and IOM representatives stressed the need for the state to take stricter measures to end the illegal movement of people abroad through unauthorized channels, commonly known as the “donkey route.”

Aoun Sahi also revealed that even educated youth are now falling prey to agents promising quick migration to Europe or the United States.

He cited examples from Thailand and Cambodia, where Pakistani citizens are being lured with fake IT job offers and then forced into illegal or unethical work.

Participants observed that organized networks facilitating illegal migration abroad remain active across Pakistan, including Punjab.

They added that despite the tragic boat incidents in Greece and Libya, this illegal trade has not stopped; instead, agents have increased their fees.

The workshop concluded with consensus that the state, institutions, and media must work collectively to curb this dangerous trend.