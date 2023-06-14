World Bank approves $200mn aid for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has approved $200 million emergency aid for Pakistan for the repair of infrastructure that was damaged in floods, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Bank said in a statement that its executive board approved the $200 million for Pakistan for the uplift of the damaged infrastructure in floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The aid will be transferred into Stae Bank of Pakistan’s account in the upcoming days.

It may be noted that after the floods, last year, Pakistan decided to reach out to global lenders including International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and others for monetary assistance to deal with devastating floods in the country.

According to sources privy to the matter, the global lenders were conveyed a joint report of NDMA, finance and planning and development ministries over losses during the floods.