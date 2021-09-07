World Bank praises PIA role in evacuations from Afghanistan

KARACHI: A World Bank delegation on Tuesday visited Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) head office and thanked the airlines for its role in the evacuation of their staffers and others from Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

A World Bank team headed by its director strategy met PIA CEO Arshad Malik and others at the head office and presented the officials of the national flag carrier with shields in recognition of their services during evacuations from Kabul in the wake of a Taliban takeover.

The European Union (EU) also sought help from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the evacuation of stranded EU delegation employees in Kabul.

The EU’s special envoy to Pakistan wrote a letter to the CEO PIA, Arshad Malik, requesting the repatriation of 420 passengers stranded in Kabul.

“At this stage, we would ask for a flight from Kabul airport to Islamabad International Airport for direct further transit to EU through another aircraft made available by EU,” read the letter by European Union.

Similarly, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also wrote a letter to the CEO of PIA requesting for early evacuation of the staff of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) from Kabul.