World Bank approves $20 billion concessional loan for Pakistan

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 31, 2025
    • -
  • 1 views
    • -
  • 325 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
World Bank approves $20 billion concessional loan for Pakistan
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment